Car at high school hit by bullet from gunfight at apartment complex nearby; game canceled

"A man, a young man believed to be a juvenile, has been detained in connection, a possible connection with the shooting," Shreveport police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

Now police are looking for the occupants of the car that crashed.

Authorities say there were at least two.

"We have not located or identified who was in the car," Hines said.

The events unfolded Thursday evening at Stone Vista Apartments and Caddo Parish Magnet High School.

Gunshots were reported at 6:44 p.m. on East Stoner Avenue between Viking Drive and East Street, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

The gunfire occurred at the apartment complex in the 500 block of East Stoner, Hines said.

A bullet struck a vehicle a few hundred yards away in a parking lot at the school in the 1600 block of Viking Drive.

Subsequently, a Pontiac Grand Am crashed into the utility pole.

"That vehicle is believed to have been involved in an exchange of gunfire with a male riding a motorized bicycle or motorbike," Hines said.

There were at least two people in the Grand Am.

The school's calendar shows students were involved in two sporting events that began at 6 p.m.

One was a home game against Captain Shreve for the junior varsity lacrosse team.

The other was a softball game in Minden.

