Police identify second suspect in stabbing, looking for another

The attack happened just after 4 a.m. at the Blue Ridge Community in the 6900 block of Buncombe Road. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police have a warrant to arrest a man believed to be involved in the stabbing of two women Tuesday morning.

Police are looking for 38-year-old Damien Updite. He is wanted on a warrant for attempted first-degree murder.

It all started around 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 6900 block of Buncombe Road.

When officers arrived, they found 34-year-old Whitney Haynes and 49-year-old Debra McDonald with stab wounds.

The women are considered to be in serious condition.

On Wednesday, Shreveport police arrested 36-year-old Bryan Todd in connection with this violent stabbing.

Police continue to search for a third man involved in the crime.

Anybody with information, please call Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website www.lockemup.org.

