2 arrested in connection with armed robbery in Bowie County

Two people are behind bars Thursday in connection with a robbery at a store in Bowie County.

Deputies were called to an armed robbery in the 8400 block of Highway 59 around 2:30 p.m.

While on their way to the call, they passed a vehicle that matched the suspected vehicle's description.

During the traffic stop, deputies noticed a large sum of cash with bankrolled coins in plain sight.

A handgun was also found in the glove box, according to Bowie County deputies.

The driver, 30-year-old Rochelle Alicia Rodriquez, and the passenger, 20-year-old Noah Allen Fomby, also matched the description from the armed robbery.

Fomby later confessed to the crime.

Fomby and Rodriquez are in custody at the Bi-State Jail charged with aggravated robbery.

Both of their bonds have not been set at this time.

