Residents hope new Netflix movie will help boost Hollywood South

A-list actors Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson are bringing parts of their big budget film to Shreveport, something many say they are looking forward to.

"Kevin Costner yeah, I'm a big fan of his," said Rob Flowers, a Shreveport resident.

"The movie is about the backside of Bonnie and Clyde about the two TexRangersers who were in pursuit of Bonnie and Clyde. Which is Kevin Costner playing Frank Hamer and Woody Harrelson plays Mannie Gault," said Arlena Acree the director of Shreveport Film Commission.

Many know the story of Bonnie and Clyde is based on their criminal exploits throughout East Texas and Northwest Louisiana. However, the Netflix film called "Highwaymen" was mostly filmed in the southern part of the state.

"The production designer wanted to be down south. He found some locations several years ago. But when the director came up here and saw the actual sight of where they were ambushed, we gotta come up here and do some of this here," said Acree.

But with a budget of about $49 million, residents say any local presence will make a big impact.

"I think it's wonderful I think the movie industry is very important in this town and sometimes we might forget that a little bit. Big budget movies bring people to town they buy things they spend money," said Robin Beach a Shreveport resident.

Rob Flowers and his mother Bobbie Flowers are no strangers to the film industry. Filming indie flicks in places like Greenwood, the two say they hope the sparkle in what was once the Hollywood South shines again.

"I'm really hoping that it would improve, I'm hoping that they would just come on to Shreveport, come on to Louisiana. Because Shreveport really does have a lot to offer," said Flowers.

The film is directed by John Lee Handcock. He's known for movies like "The Blindside" and "Saving Mr. Banks".

Crews will begin filming Monday, March 19.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.