Bossier woman sought after body found in burning car

WANTED: Angela M. Smith, 36, of the 200 block of Smith Circle in Haughton, one count of obstruction of justice. (Sources: Shreveport Police Department; Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

A Bossier Parish woman is being sought in connection with the discovery of a man's body in a burning vehicle.

A month and a half after the fire, Shreveport police violent crimes detectives say they now have a warrant to arrest 36-year-old Angela M. Smith, of the 200 block of Smith Circle in Haughton.

She is wanted on a charge of obstruction of justice.

Firefighters were called at 8:20 p.m. Jan. 31 to fight a vehicle fire on Southern Avenue between East 61st and East 63rd streets.

They found the burning sedan in an alley behind East 61st Street between Southern and Lexington avenues.

The man's body was discovered in the trunk of a 1998 Mercury Grand Marquis soon after the fire was extinguished.

ShreveportCrimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identity of the person or persons responsible for the crime.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Smith or the case to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the organization's website, lockemup.org.

