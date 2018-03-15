Suspect wanted for robbing store in Bowie County

Police looking for 2 suspects they say robbed Lakeway Country Store. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Authorities are looking for two suspects after a corner store in Bowie County was reportedly robbed.

It happened at Lakeway Country Store in Bowie County around 2:30 p.m.

Police say one of the suspects entered the store and took items while holding up a weapon.

The suspect then left out the store and got into a vehicle with two others.

Police say they have one of the suspects in custody after being spotted in the vehicle nearby.

Authorities say they found a gun inside the vehicles but they are still searching for the two suspects.

This is an ongoing investigation, as we find out more details we will update this story.

