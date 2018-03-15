Centenary again commits to fully honoring TOPS awards - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Centenary again commits to fully honoring TOPS awards

Once again, it matters not what Louisiana lawmakers do about funding or changing the state's scholarship program.

Centenary College is telling its students and prospective Louisiana students that it will honor the full TOPS scholarship amounts stated in their award letters for the 2018-19 academic year.

This is the third consecutive year for the private Shreveport school to make that commitment.

The news released in a statement Thursday comes in the wake of the Louisiana lawmakers' failure to address TOPS funding during the special legislative session that recently ended.

