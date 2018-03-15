Centenary again commits to fully honoring TOPS awards

After months of hearings and meetings, a panel of state lawmakers could not agree to a single plan to preserve the beloved TOPS scholarship program.More >>
Next week, a panel of lawmakers will finalize ideas for how to overhaul the popular TOPS scholarship program.More >>
A year after it was underfunded, lawmakers are trying to figure out a way to rework Louisiana’s popular TOPS scholarship program.More >>
The TOPS Legislative Task Force met Thursday morning to discuss possible changes to the program that could save the state money.More >>
Despite being untouchable at the state capitol, TOPS is only worth so much. The executive director of the Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance (LOSFA) laid out the grim reality for a panel of state lawmakers Wednesday.More >>
LSU President F. King Alexander had some harsh words for lawmakers as he spoke before the Baton Rouge Rotary Wednesday. He made a case for fully funding TOPS, while slamming lawmakers for what he believes to be a constant cloud of uncertainty.More >>
Students from all over Louisiana are preparing to rally on the steps of the capitol in Baton Rouge Wednesday.More >>
At least one person was killed and six injured when a pedestrian bridge collapsed onto traffic at Florida International University in Miami on Thursday.More >>
The girl, who couldn’t swim, began struggling after she got in the water then disappeared until she was pulled out more than 10 minutes later.More >>
Tom Benson was born on July 12, 1927, the same year as the great flood of Louisiana before the Great Depression. His parents, Tom Benson Sr. and Carmen Benson, had four sons. They raised the boys in the St. Roch neighborhood, their lives rooted in the Catholic Church as parishioners at Our Lady Star of the Sea.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
The toy company, which announced it's closing all of its North American stores on Wednesday, will honor existing gift cards for 30 days.More >>
A South Carolina high school baseball player’s reaction following a generous gift from his teammates is going viral. Dylan Jones need his own bat for the upcoming season.More >>
Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of several brands including Winn-Dixie grocery stores, confirmed Thursday afternoon it is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.More >>
A grand jury has reviewed the cases against ten people who are facing criminal charges in connection to the death of an LSU student during an alleged hazing incident.More >>
