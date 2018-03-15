Centenary again commits to fully honoring TOPS awards

Students from all over Louisiana are preparing to rally on the steps of the capitol in Baton Rouge Wednesday.

College students from across Louisiana to rally on steps of capitol

LSU President F. King Alexander had some harsh words for lawmakers as he spoke before the Baton Rouge Rotary Wednesday. He made a case for fully funding TOPS, while slamming lawmakers for what he believes to be a constant cloud of uncertainty.

Despite being untouchable at the state capitol, TOPS is only worth so much. The executive director of the Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance (LOSFA) laid out the grim reality for a panel of state lawmakers Wednesday.

Louisiana's TOPS award: How much does it really pay for?

The TOPS Legislative Task Force met Thursday morning to discuss possible changes to the program that could save the state money.

A year after it was underfunded, lawmakers are trying to figure out a way to rework Louisiana’s popular TOPS scholarship program.

Next week, a panel of lawmakers will finalize ideas for how to overhaul the popular TOPS scholarship program.

Legislators to finalize ideas to cut back on TOPS spending next week

After months of hearings and meetings, a panel of state lawmakers could not agree to a single plan to preserve the beloved TOPS scholarship program.

For the 3rd consecutive year, Centenary College is committing to fully honor Louisiana students' TOPS scholarship awards. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Once again, it matters not what Louisiana lawmakers do about funding or changing the state's scholarship program.

Centenary College is telling its students and prospective Louisiana students that it will honor the full TOPS scholarship amounts stated in their award letters for the 2018-19 academic year.

This is the third consecutive year for the private Shreveport school to make that commitment.

The news released in a statement Thursday comes in the wake of the Louisiana lawmakers' failure to address TOPS funding during the special legislative session that recently ended.

