Two arrested after Snapchat deal goes wrong

Nicholas Allen, 18, arrested for allegedly robbing a man during the sale of a handgun. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

Caddo Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people Wednesday for reportedly robbing a man while trying to sale a handgun.

The robbery happened around 5 p.m. at a church on Pinehill Road.

Deputies say the 18-year-old male victim saw a .40 caliber Glock pistol for sale on Snapchat and arranged to meet the seller.

We’re told the seller, a 16-year-old juvenile, was driven to the church by Nicholas Allen, 18, who also lives in Shreveport.

When the victim and the juvenile got out of their vehicles to make the transaction, that’s when investigators say the juvenile took out a handgun and robbed the victim of $300.

He and Allen then fled the scene.

It was moments later when a deputy spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspects’ car, and a traffic stop was conducted on Blanchard Latex Road.

Allen was then taken into custody.

Later in the investigation, a deputy found the juvenile suspect and the pistol inside an apartment on North Market.

Both Allen and the juvenile were arrested for armed robbery.

Allen was also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and possession of marijuana.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.