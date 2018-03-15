SFD extinguishes blaze at vacant house

After firefighters put out a blaze on Thursday morning, a vacant Shreveport building has been damaged.

Crews got the call just after 3:30 a.m. to a home in the 3500 block of Darien Street.

The building was unoccupied, according to firefighters on the scene. No utilities were hooked up, and the fire was under control in 10 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

