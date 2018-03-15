Proposed bills for 2018 could affect your paycheck

The 2015 Louisiana Legislative Session will begin Monday at noon at the Louisiana State Capitol.

Hundreds of Senate and House Bills are pre-filed every year during the legislative session, but only a select few will become law.

The 2018 Regular Session began on March 12, with several bills on both sides of the aisle that could affect the money you take home.

Senate Bill 162 sponsored by Senator Troy Carver proposes to raise the state minimum wage to $8 an hour in 2019 and then $8.50 in 2020. The bill would also require Louisiana to keep up with federal minimum wage as well if it were to be raised higher. The bill was introduced to the Senate and recently referred to the Committee of Labor and Industrial Relations.

House Bill 126 sponsored by Representative Edmond Jordan proposes to create a state minimum wage rate for tipped employees. The bill states that a tipped employee can be paid $2.13 an hour as long as the earned tips amount to more than $7.25 an hour. If not, the employer will be forced to make up the difference. The bill was referred to the Committee of Labor and Industrial Relations.

House Bill 605 sponsored by Representative Barbara Norton proposes that pay equality shall extend to all persons employed in the state of Louisiana. Present law requires men and women to be compensated equally when working in a state or local government agency or department. The proposed bill would also require all individuals or businesses with paid employees to compensate all genders equally if they are hired for similar positions. The bill states that employers who fail to do so could face civil suits from employees for damages. The bill was referred to the Committee of Labor and Industrial Relations.

