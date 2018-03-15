U.S. Sen. John Kennedy calls out United over death of dog in bin

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy tweeted that he will file a proposal March 15 to prohibit airlines from putting animals in overhead bins.

Louisiana's U.S. Sen. John Kennedy is taking United Airlines to task over the death of a dog on a flight earlier this week.

A French bulldog died after being placed in an overhead bin at the direction of a United Airlines flight attendant.

"What happened to this pet was disgraceful. And I can't imagine how the pet's owner feels. But we need to get to the bottom of it," Kennedy told reporters on Capitol Hill.

"And I know we have many important things to do, but this is important, too."

Kennedy said he also has written a letter United Airlines President J. Scott Kirby demanding to know the number of animals that have died recently while in the airline's care.

"They should not be treated like insignificant cargo. Frankly, they shouldn’t be placed in the cargo hold much less an overhead bin," the missive reads.

