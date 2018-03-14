Shreveport couple accused of home improvement fraud & theft

Shreveport fraud & theft victim Patty McCrary points to her unfinished remodeling project inside her home two months after hiring neighborhood contractors. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA)

A trusting homeowner never thought to question a friendly and seemingly professional neighborhood couple who she hired for a remodeling job. That is until she said the job never got done, leaving her out of thousands of dollars.

Adding insult to injury, Patty McCrary said she and her family also became the victims of theft, when thousands of dollars in belongings disappeared from their Shreveport home.

"This is the bathroom that was supposed to be being remodeled," pointed Patty McCrary earlier this week, as she gave us a quick tour of her unfinished bathroom.

McCrary described the entire ordeal as a big disappointment, especially when you consider she hired that couple back in January. Yet two months later, there's little to no progress.

"I don't remember them ever working a full day. They just, there was a lot of excuses that come up," recalled McCrary.

Then just last week, McCrary told us the contractors hired someone else to help them work on the project without telling her. It was a perfect stranger coming in and out of Patty's house.

"This has been going on two months. And it just came to a head just a week ago when I found out they had stolen out of my house," continued McCrary.

Those stolen items included $2,000 inside four cans of change, intended for an upcoming family vacation, along with hundreds of dollars in electronics.

McCrary said she immediately called police back on Tuesday, March 6. That led to the arrests of those contractors, 35-year-old Gregory Hunt and 43-year-old Stacy Koelemay on felony charges of theft and home improvement fraud.

We tried reaching out to the contractors, to hear their side of the story. But when we came to their home just blocks away, they were a little less than receptive to our presence.

In fact, when we went to the front door, someone inside told us to come to the back of the house.

That's where Koelemay first greeted us before promptly turning away and going back inside once we tried to ask her a question about the allegations of fraud.

To avoid troubles of your own, Shreveport Police Financial Crimes Detective Jeffrey Bordelon urges people to always check the state licensing board web site before hiring a contractor.

"It's very easy, user friendly. You can check their names. See if they are licensed properly," explained Detective Bordelon.

McCrary, meanwhile, told us listening to such advice could have saved her a lot of time and money.

She concluded, "I've spent over $5,000 and that's what I have for it, to show for it right now."

McCrary did add that she's now hired a licensed contractor who is expected to soon finish her bathroom once and for all.

As for that employee hired by the contractors, that stranger coming in and out of Patty McCrary's house last week, has not been identified or arrested. Police said the case is still under investigation.

