Good Samaritans rescue elderly man from burning house

Four good Samaritans rescued a man from a burning house in Texarkana, AR, Wednesday evening.

It happened between 24th and Pecan Street just before 8 p.m.

People passing by saw the flames and sprung into action.

They broke in the window as they grabbed an elderly man inside the house, according to one of the good Samaritans.

Luckily, no one was injured during the fire. Two dogs inside made it out safely.

Firefighters say the home is damaged on the inside, but it is not considered a total loss.

They are working to piece together what sparked the blaze.

