1 arrested, 2 others on the loose after violent stabbing

The attack happened just after 4 a.m. March 13 at Blue Ridge Community in the 6900 block of Buncombe Road. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

Bryan Todd, 36, faces a charge of principle to attempted first-degree murder. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

A man is behind bars after Shreveport police say they connected him to a stabbing that sent two women to the hospital Tuesday morning.

Officers arrested 36-year-old Bryan Todd on Wednesday. He faces a charge of principle to attempted first-degree murder.

It started around 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 6900 block of Buncombe Road.

When officers arrived, they found 34-year-old Whitney Haynes and 49-year-old Debra McDonald with stab wounds.

They women are considered to be in serious condition.

Police are working to identify two other people involved in the stabbing.

Anyone with information about the crime, call Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit them online at www.lockemup.org.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.