Shamrock Shuffle 5K run helps military families

Get ready to shake your shamrocks because the Barksdale Officers’ Spouses Club gear up for their 3rd annual Shamrock Shuffle.

The 5K race will start at Marilynn’s Place on Fern Avenue at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

Tickets for the 5K are $25; tickets for the Kids Fun Run is $8.

The race proceeds benefit Barksdale family members, college scholarships and causes such as the Military Ball of the ArkLaTex.

First and second place men and women will be awarded a medal in each age group. Age groups are 12 & under, 13-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-49, 60-69 and 70+.

