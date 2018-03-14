Family speaks out, recounts events after loved one dies after crashing into duck pond

The passenger pulled from the sinking vehicle that crashed into Anderson Bayou says she still can not believe she's alive.

"I had prepared to just give up, I started swallowing water, my ears were full, my hair, I was soaking wet I was freezing, and I just said this is it. This is going to be it," said Cathy Brown.

Brown was one of five passengers in the vehicle driven by her daughter Megan Victoria Brown. Police say around 6 p.m. Monday night, Brown's vehicle was involved in a crash with three others before it went flying down an embankment and into Anderson Bayou, also known as the duck pond.

"Before the car went down, I remember saying, 'Tori what's wrong? You know we can't swim' and then I did like this and there was nothing, and then she was shaking like I have seen her shake with seizures, and I touched her arm and she was just smiling like she was so happy and that's the last thing I saw," said Brown.

Tori was the nickname given to her daughter 40-year-old Megan Victoria Brown. Police say Brown, a mother of four, was pronounced dead shortly after being taken from the scene of the accident to University Health Hospital.

"I just want my momma back. I got a little brother and a little sister to take care of and she just left me too soon, she left us all too soon," said Megan's son Taylon Brown.

In the car along with Megan and her mother, were three of Megan's children, ages 9 and 7.

"They're dealing ok. I try to counsel them myself you know, tell them that she is in a better place, you know, she not going to get sick ever no more. She's looking down on us and she wants us to do good. Make sure that we take care of ourselves," said Samuel Nandez, Megan's husband of more than a decade.

The family believes Megan suffered a seizure before her vehicle went flying off of East Kings Highway and into the Duck Pond.

"It happened to her one time in bed. I felt the bed shaking, I didn't know what it was, so I looked and I just saw her shaking and I thought I was going to lose her that night because that never happened before," Nandez said.

And after spending nearly five minutes under water, unable to escape, Brown says at the time she could not fathom that it was a stranger who was saving her life.

"Somebody snatched me and it just scared me because I don't know if this was an animal or a fish or something I don't know what it was and then they started pulling me and I could see it was a man then," Brown said.

Brown says those Good Samaritans have been by to visit with her and her family. Some of them going the extra mile and creating a GoFundMe page.

Going forward, the family is working on recovering everything lost in the bayou, as well as giving their loved a proper burial. They are also working to get counseling for the young children who were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

