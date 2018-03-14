Deputies need help identifying suspect

Woman gets into 2006 tan or beige Mazda Tribute after allegedly stealing from corner store. (Source: Bossier Crime Stoppers)

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman they believe stole items from a corner store.

It happened on Feb. 18, at Roger’s Corner Store in Princeton, Louisiana.

Officers say the suspect put several items in her purse before leaving the store without paying.

The woman then proceeds to get into the front passenger seat of a 2006 tan or beige Mazda Tribute.

The store owner reportedly tried to flag the vehicle down but it continued to drive out the parking lot heading towards Highway 157.

Store employees say the suspect dressed very young but appeared to be in her forties.

Anyone with information that can help identify the woman is urged to contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit a tip online.

