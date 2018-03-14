Ringgold man faces half dozen sex charges involving minors

BOOKED: Nathaniel G. Coe II, 19, Ringgold, 2 counts of second-degree rape , 1 count each of felony sexual battery , felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile , misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile, computer-aided solicitation of a minor (Source: BPSO)

A Bienville Parish man is accused of a half dozen sex crimes involving underage girls.

The assaults allegedly were committed last year and involved girls ages 14 and 15, the Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office reports.

Bienville sheriff's investigators arrested Nathaniel Greene Coe II, 19, on a half dozen charges March 6, including:

2 counts of second-degree rape

1 count of felony sexual battery

1 count of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile

1 count of misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile

1 count of computer-aided solicitation of a minor

"This case will possibly go before the grand jury for final determination of charges and then a trial," says a comment on the Sheriff's Office's Facebook page.

Coe was booked into the Bienville Parish Jail in Arcadia.

He has since been transferred to Claiborne Parish Detention Center.

Bienville Sheriff John Ballance said the lockup near Homer is holding Coe for his office because of space limitations at the Bienville jail.

Coe's bonds total $360,000.

