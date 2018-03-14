KSLA News 12's Doug Warner named 'Reporter of the Year' by LAB

During this year's Louisiana Association of Broadcasters Prestige Awards ceremony, KSLA News 12's Doug Warner netted one of the event's top honors.

Doug received the Reporter of the Year-Television award.

The awards recognize excellence in broadcasting. According to the website, the Prestige Awards is sponsored annually by the LAB to recognize outstanding achievements by radio and television broadcasters in Louisiana.

The awards were established to encourage the highest standards of reporting, community service and production creativity.

Last year's reporter of the year award went to WAFB's Elizabeth Vowell.

