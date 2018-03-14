No walkout; Loyola Prep students turn to faith to honor FL school shooting victims

"Being in high school and kind of being in the same setting as those kids were in, it really just hit close to home," Loyola College Prep sophomore Ella Mason said. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Loyola College Prep sophomore Ella Mason read 17 names to honor the 17 lives lost at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

It took just 6 minutes for Nikolas Cruz to rip children from their parents and teachers from their students.

But for 17 minutes, Mason read the names - each punctuated by the toll of a bell - exactly a month and more than 1,000 miles from the Florida school shooting.

"It could happen to anyone; you just never know," said Ella, who felt compelled to do something.

She went to the principal's office.

"When we first started talking about it and when I called her down, she was so emotionally moved by what she wanted to do that she was brought to tears," said John LeBlanc, principal of the Shreveport school.

In place of their normal morning Mass, Ella and her schoolmates and Loyola Prep's teachers held a prayer service while students throughout the nation walked out of class in protest of gun violence.

"I knew that wasn't something that was necessarily right for our school," Ella said of the walkouts elsewhere.

"And so I wanted to kind of change it into something that was kind of right for the setting that we're in."

LeBlanc thinks the observance went well.

"I think it was a powerful message to our kids. And I'm really proud of their behavior."

And LeBlanc said the although distance separates Douglas and Loyola, all schools need to come together.

"This is just something that just hits home on that and in this day and age that we live in," the principal said.

"You would think that schools would be safe and, unfortunately, they are not."

It's a sad reality that has set in for Ella.

"Being in high school and kind of being in the same setting as those kids were in, it really just hit close to home."

