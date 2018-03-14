Loyola participates in national walkout slightly differently

For 17 minutes sophomore Ella Mason read 17 names to honor the 17 lives lost at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. It took just 6 minutes for Nikolas Cruz to rip children from their parents and teachers from their students. However, on Wednesday morning over a thousand miles away and exactly one month after the shooting,"It could happen to anyone you just never know," Ella says she had to do something.



"She came to my office and when we first started talking about it and when I called her down, she was so emotionally moved by what she wanted to do that she was brought to tears," said principal John LeBlanc.



In place of their normal time for mass, Ella, the rest of her schoolmates and teachers at Loyola held a prayer service. It was in place of the nationwide walkout and protests across the country.



Ella said, "I knew that wasn't something that was necessarily right for our school and so I wanted to kind of change it into something that was kind of right for the setting that we're in."



LeBlanc added, "I think it went well. I think it was a powerful message to our kids and I'm really proud of their behavior."



LeBlanc also says even though distance separates Douglas and Loyola, all schools need to come together. "This is just something that just hits home on that and in this day and age that we live in, you would think that schools would be safe and unfortunately they are not."



It's a sad reality that has now set in for Ella, "Being in high school and kind of being in the same setting as those kids were in, it really just hit close to home."



Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.