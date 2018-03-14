Fire burns Ranch Lane house; 5 people, 2 pets get out safely

The owner and some of the occupants of a house on Ranch Lane indicated a fire there March 14 possibly was started by a space heater. Fire investigators are working to verify whether that was the cause. (Source: Josh Harvison/KSLA News 12)

A man in a wheelchair, three other adults, a child and their two pets made it out safely March 14 when fire damaged their home on Ranch Lane in Shreveport. (Source: Josh Harvison/KSLA News 12)

A man in a wheelchair, three other adults, a child and their two pets made it out safely when fire damaged their home.

It happened at 12:08 p.m. Wednesday off Flournoy Lucas Road just east of Interstate 49 in Shreveport.

Someone at the residence on Ranch Lane called 911 to report smoke behind a wall in a back bedroom, Shreveport Fire Department spokesman Clarence Reese said.

The first firefighters arrived at 12:12 p.m. to find dark greyish smoke coming from the eaves of the house.

The homeowner and some of the occupants of the home indicated the fire possibly was started by a space heater, Reese said.

Fire investigators were working to verify the cause.

Firefighters had the fire under control within a dozen minutes.

The fire extended into the attic, Reese said, but the structure is salvageable with some electrical work.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.