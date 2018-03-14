Caddo deputies on scene of head-on collision

Deputies reported there was a head-on collision just before noon in the 8400 block of Buncombe Road. (Source: Scott Pace/ KSLA News 12)

Caddo Parish deputies are investigating after a head-on collision sent two people to the hospital Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before noon in the 8400 block of Buncombe Road.

A gray Nissan and a white GMC Yukon were involved in the crash.

Deputies on scene say the woman in the gray Nissan was trapped and her car was smoking. The woman was rescued and taken to the hospital.

The person driving the white Yukon was also taken to the hospital, according to deputies on scene.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Traffic was re-open to one lane as crews worked to clear the scene.

