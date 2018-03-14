Collision traps 1 driver in her car, sends her, 1 other to hospital

The collision trapped the driver of this Nissan Altima in her vehicle, authorities said. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

A head-on collision trapped a driver in her car and left the vehicle emitting either smoke or steam.

It happened just before noon Wednesday in the 8400 block of Buncombe Road.

Firefighters had to extricate the driver of the eastbound Nissan Altima.

That vehicle had been struck by a westbound GMC Yukon that drifted into the oncoming lane, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office reports.

Both drivers were taken to University Health in Shreveport.

Their conditions are not immediately known.

There were no passengers in the two vehicles.

