Campti man arrested on robbery, burglary charges

A Campti man has been charged following his arrest, and eventual capture after officials say he was trying to hide in his home.

Derrick J. Lloyd, 29, was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on Wednesday morning and is charged with simple burglary, first-degree robbery and resisting arrest.

In early February, Natchitoches Parish deputies were called after a woman claimed she was robbed at a business in Campti.

She told deputies that someone robbed her of $400 in cash when she left the business, that the man's name was Derrick, he held his hand behind his back and then he ran off heading towards the railroad tracks.

Deputies were unable to find him on that day, but later the victim was able to identify Lloyd in a photo line up. Detectives then believed they had sufficient evidence and probable cause to obtain a criminal arrest warrant for First Degree Robbery on Lloyd which was signed by a Tenth Judicial District Court Judge.

On March 1, a storage locker in Campti was burgled. Two televisions were stolen from the locker. Detectives found information that said Lloyd was near the locker on the day of the burglary. A few people in the area said that they saw Lloyd with the two televisions.

Deputies finally caught up with Lloyd when they went to his house on March 8. He was taken into custody after trying to barricade himself inside the home.

Luckily, there were no injuries.

Authorities say that this is an ongoing investigation and other arrests are possible.

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Victor Jones says that always be aware of your surroundings, have your keys in your hands, avoid looking down at cell phones, park in well-lighted areas if shopping at night, and secure your purses. As well as ask law enforcement or store management to walk you to your vehicle if you need assistance.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.