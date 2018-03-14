Loyola College Prep students plan 'National Walkout' event

As students around the United States plan to walk out of schools, a Shreveport private school will also participate.

During the National School Walkout, students aim to bring attention to lawmakers following the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

A news release reads that Loyola College Prep students said that they should remember the students that were slain — in a peaceful way.

"I had been reading about the planned walkouts across the nation, but knew that wasn't right for us," says Ella Mason, in a news release. "I wanted to participate in a show of support that fits our community here."

Ella met with Loyola Prep's Principal LeBlanc and together planned a mass at 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

Students will participate in the mass at the Cathedral of St. John Berchmans for the readings of the day and a reading of the names of those who died in the shooting.

As each name is read, a bell will be rung as students sit in silence.

Closing the service will be a prayer for the souls of the faithfully departed and for comfort for those who remain.

