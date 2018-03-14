SPD: Man dies after getting hit by 3 vehicles

Shreveport police are on scene the of a fatal pedestrian versus vehicle crash that happened early Wednesday morning. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are at the scene of a fatal crash where a man was hit by at least 3 vehicles early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. in the westbound lanes in the 800 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop near the intersection of Kingston Road.

According to initial reports, police believe the man walked out into the roadway and the driver couldn't avoid hitting him causing the man's body to hit at least two other cars.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene in front of the Domino's and Sun Tan City near the intersection, according to police.

Police are unsure of the man's identity at this time. They are waiting on the Caddo Parish Coroner to arrive.

Shreveport police spokeswoman Angie Willhite says all three drivers stopped and one called 911.

Traffic investigators say all three drivers are cooperating and they don't believe any of them are impaired, but they will all be taken in for the standard testing.

Police say both westbound lanes are shut down as crews work the crash, but vehicles are being diverted to the turn lanes. Drivers are asked to go slowly in the area and be mindful of investigators.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.