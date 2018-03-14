SPD: Man dies after getting hit by 2 vehicles

Shreveport police are on scene the of a fatal pedestrian versus vehicle crash that happened early Wednesday morning. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are at the scene of a fatal pedestrian versus vehicle crash that happened early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. near the intersection of Kingston Road and a Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

According to initial reports, police believe the driver of a vehicle hit a man causing the man's body to hit another car.

Shreveport police spokeswoman Angie Willhite says both drivers then stopped and one called 911.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene in front of the Domino's and Sun Tan City near the intersection, according to police.

Both lanes of Bert Kouns were reportedly open and there was no traffic back up.

