Pedestrian died when he was struck by 3 vehicles, police say

A man died when he stepped onto a roadway and was struck by three vehicles in southwest Shreveport, authorities say.

Investigators think the pedestrian was not in a designated crosswalk when the accident happened just before 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, police Cpl. Angie Willhite said.

That's near Kingston Road in the area of Southern Hills.

The man, whose name has yet to be released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

All three drivers stopped and one called 911.

Investigators do not suspect that any of them was impaired.

All three drivers were released after voluntarily submitting to routine chemical testing.

The westbound lanes of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop were shut down while crews investigated the crash.

