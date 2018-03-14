Tips to keep your kids safe on social media

A Common Sense Media poll from 2009 reports at least 75% of teens now own smart phones (Source: Brittney White/ KSLA News 12)

With many threats made against schools in recent weeks across the country, several of them were posted on some form of social media. As children become more and more tech-savvy, it's important to understand the technology and know how best to protect loved ones.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), more than 22 percent of young teens log into their favorite social media at least 10 times a day.

Here are some of the best ways, according to AAP, to know how to protect children and know what they're being exposed to:

CREATE THE ACCOUNT TOGETHER - The current age required to set up a Facebook account is 13 years of age. However, there is no real way to enforce it. Therefore, it's important to sit down with your child and help them create the account to make sure all parental controls are in place. This also goes for other social media such as Instagram, which can allow you to log in with your Facebook credentials without ever having to create another account.

KNOW YOUR CHILD'S HABITS - Knowing which types of sites your child enjoys visiting can help you know what to look for and what types of media your child is being exposed to. Many apps and websites allow for live streaming which can be dangerous since they're not always censored appropriately.

KSLA News 12 caught up with parents at Camp Gladiator in Brownlee Park to see what concerns they have.

Cherie Polk is a mother of two and while her oldest is only 6 years old, she says dangers of social media is something she's already considered.

"Everyone puts everything on Facebook now and it's scary to subject your kids to that. And they don't realize what they're doing when they post a status or send a snap," said Polk.

Polk also says she worries about the amount of different apps out there that kids are savvy with, and sometimes it can be hard to keep up.

"It's like Snapchat. I'm really familiar with Snapchat. It shows your exact location and you don't even want it to. It's scary."

