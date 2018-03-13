Opinions differ on whether more is needed at intersection

Two 9-year-olds and a 7-year-old were in the car when it became submerged in Anderson Bayou, commonly known as the duck pond. Good Samaritans quickly jumped into the water and pulled them to safety.

Two 9-year-olds and a 7-year-old were in the car when it became submerged in Anderson Bayou, commonly known as the duck pond. Good Samaritans quickly jumped into the water and pulled them to safety.

A woman is dead, 2 other adults are in a hospital and three children are safe following a three-vehicle wreck during which one car plunged into a Shreveport bayou. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

A woman is dead, 2 other adults are in a hospital and three children are safe following a three-vehicle wreck during which one car plunged into a Shreveport bayou. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

Before first responders arrived on scene Monday night when a car with five people plunged into the Anderson Bayou at the intersection of East Kings and Shreveport-Barksdale highways, everyday heroes spring to action to rescue those trapped inside.

Before first responders arrived on scene Monday night when a car with five people plunged into the Anderson Bayou at the intersection of East Kings and Shreveport-Barksdale highways, everyday heroes spring to action to rescue those trapped inside.

Hunter Coleman, 26, good Samaritan who saved three kids and an adult from sinking car. (Source: Christian Piekos/KSLA News 12)

Hunter Coleman, 26, good Samaritan who saved three kids and an adult from sinking car. (Source: Christian Piekos/KSLA News 12)

Muddy tracks show where a car tore up the soaked bank before plunging into the East Kings highway park bayou. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Residents say while it does not happen often, Monday evening was not the first time someone drove off into east Shreveport's duck pond.

"There was another gentlemen that left the road and went to the middle of the pond; and he survived he got out OK," said Mack Covell, who has lived near East Kings at Shreveport-Barksdale highways for more than a decade.

"So that's just two that I know of since I've been here."

The second time happened about 7 p.m. Monday.

And Covell said he was home when a three-car crash led to 40-year-old Megan Victoria Brown's car plunging into the water at East Kings Highway Park, part of Shreveport's Anderson Bayou.

"I stepped out and I noticed that there were cars on East Kings that had damage," he said.

Brown, one of five people in the vehicle, later died. Another woman and three children survived.

"And then I saw two trucks run up to the side and park and started yelling. And I thought there was about to be a fight," Covell continued.

Police have not yet released details of how the accident happened.

Tire marks show the car that wound up in the bayou may have come through East Kings at Shreveport-Barksdale before rolling into the bayou.

Louisiana highway workers recently completed the widening and revamping of that intersection.

Negotiating that segment now can be a little tricky, some said.

"One of the issues is the yield sign coming into East Kings Highway," Reggie Singletary explained. "A lot of time, the people don't yield; and that causes a lot of concern."

Louisiana's highway department says the newly reconstructed intersection was meant to improve safety and the flow of traffic.

"This intersection is engineered and functioning as it's supposed to so," said Erin Buchanan, a spokeswoman for the Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development.

"If there's an issue with speeding or motorists not adhering to signs such as yield, then that's going to be an enforcement issue."

Rob Broussard, president of Broadmoor Neighborhood Association, thinks a more likely fix would be erecting a barrier to keep vehicles from winding up in the duck pond bayou.

"You gotta have the will to get it done," he said of the project. "And when people ask you what do you think, I'll start poking around and I'll be the person poking the bear saying 'Let's get this done'."

Meantime, some say there is no need to change the revamped intersection or the duck pond as long as drivers drive more carefully.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.