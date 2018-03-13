Parents push for teachers to carry guns at school

With nearly 1,200 students K-12, Genoa Central School District says school safety is a top concern. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

Residents in Genoa, AR, agreed more security is needed due to where they’re located at a school board meeting Monday night.

“It has been discussed deputizing certain administration and staff. I think that is taking us in the right direction. We would like to see more security officers in our campuses so those right now are our we have,” said Genoa Central parent Holly Coffee.

Miller County deputy Darrell Klinks says at this point they are not training teachers to carry weapons.

The sheriff’s department is increasing patrols around the school district in the county, Klinks added.

Another parent, Charles Walthall, says he has two children in the district and feels the solution to school safety here and across the nation could lie in a tax increase.

“We need to tax ourselves to provide the funds necessary to protect our children,” said Walthall.

The school board took no action on school security during the meeting.

They said they plan to address the issue in the future.

