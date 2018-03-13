Good Samaritans spring to action to rescue people trapped in sinking car

Hunter Coleman, 26, good Samaritan who saved three kids and an adult from sinking car. (Source: Christian Piekos/KSLA News 12)

Before first responders arrived on scene Monday night when a car with five people plunged into the Anderson Bayou at the intersection of East Kings and Shreveport-Barksdale highways, everyday heroes spring to action to rescue those trapped inside.

Hunter Coleman, 26, of Shreveport, was on his way home from grabbing dinner when he saw cars parked alongside Anderson Bayou, commonly referred to as the "Duck" pond.

Without a second thought, he parked his car, took off his jacket, and dove into the bayou head first.

"I don't think I had thought about what I had just done," Coleman said. "It didn't cross my mind I had helped save someone's life."

Braving the cold water, Coleman and others swam to the car and pulled out one of the adults trapped inside. Though risky, her life was saved thanks to the selfless efforts of good Samaritans.

"I got there and they were pulling her out of the back seat I think, but I helped pull her out and from there turned back to shore," said Coleman.

While in the middle of the daring rescue, Coleman knew he was putting himself in danger.

"When I was swimming halfway there, I thought, 'I could drown, too," Coleman said. "My head was underwater, I was choking on water; the only thing I could think about was getting this woman back to shore so somebody else could help her."

Coleman said it's the everyday heroes who served as the catalyst for saving lives inside the sinking car.

"In those split seconds where people were jumping into this pond to save a family, it didn't matter what color they were, it didn't matter what their politics were," said Coleman. "It wasn't black, white, democrat, or republican, it was a fellow human being in need and that's our job as Americans and people - to love one another and come to the rescue."

Still, in a state of disbelief Tuesday, Coleman said the emergency shifted his outlook and perspective on life.

"I think we have to be more observant of other people's struggles, whether it's a major car accident or whether it's someone struggling to put their groceries in the car," said Coleman. "We're all equal and we need to take care of people."

Coleman said a GoFundMe has been created to assist with funeral and hospital costs for the family. Click here to go to the donation site.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.