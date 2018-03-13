Contractor with prior fraud arrests again faces charges

BOOKED: Charles Nathan Beaudion, 51, of Cloutierville, two counts of contractor fraud (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Natchitoches Parish contractor again stands accused of fraud.

And authorities say other arrests are possible.

Charles Nathan Beaudion, 51, is being held in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on two counts of contractor fraud, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office reports.

Booking records identify the charge as "contractors; misapplication of payments."

This is in addition to at least two cases pending before the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors stemming from charges of contractor fraud against Beaudion in late 2017.

Authorities say Beaudion, who does business as Cloutierville-based Allied Roofing, has been the focus of contractor fraud cases dating back to 2013.

The state licensing board issued a cease-and-desist order against him and Allied Roofing & Home Improvements in January 2015.

So any contractor work he's done since the order was issued violates state law, the Sheriff's Office reports.

Beaudion previously has been arrested in Avoyelles, Natchitoches, Rapides, Sabine and Vernon parishes.

And in recent months, authorities say, he also is believed to have been operating around the U.S. Highway 190 corridor and possibly near the Baton Rouge area.

Authorities urge anyone who has any information about Beaudion or who thinks they have been a victim of alleged fraud by Allied Roofing to call sheriff's Chief Investiator Greg Dunn at (318) 357-7830.

