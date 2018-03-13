SPD searching for new recruitment class

The civil service test is scheduled for April 18 in Shreveport. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Looking to become a police officer? The Shreveport Police Department is searching for the next class of “Shreveport’s Finest”.

The first step in becoming an officer is to take the state civil service test.

The test is scheduled for April 18 in Shreveport.

Anybody interested in becoming a police officer or jailer must have their application submitted by March 22 to be eligible to test.

To apply, call SPD’s Recruiting Unit at 318-673-7157 or click here to apply online.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.