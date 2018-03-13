Runaway missing almost a month, may be in Sunset Acres

MISSING: La’Joshua White, 16, stands 5'5" tall, weighs 140 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair and may be in Shreveport's Sunset Acres neighborhood. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

A runaway has contacted family members but has not returned home.

Now Shreveport police are asking for help finding 16-year-old La’Joshua White.

The teenager was reported missing Feb. 16 after leaving her residence without her parent’s permission, authorities say.

White stands 5'5" tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Authorities say no clothing description is available.

But they do know she possibly is in Shreveport's Sunset Acres neighborhood.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about White to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or (318) 673-7020.

