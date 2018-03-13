Police seek help finding 2 runaways; 1 missing less than a day, the other almost a month

MISSING: Makinze Claiborne (left), 12, stands about 5 feet tall, weighs about 100-120 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. La’Joshua White, 16, stands 5'5" tall, weighs 140 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

One has been missing less than a day.

Another has been gone almost a month.

Both are runaways being sought by Shreveport police.

And authorities are asking for the public's help.

Makinze Claiborne, 12, disappeared Tuesday when she left her residence in the 400 block of West 76th Street without her parents' consent.

She stands about 5 feet tall, weighs about 100 to 120 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Police also are seeking a 16-year-old who has contacted family members but has not returned home since last month.

La’Joshua White was reported missing Feb. 16 after leaving her residence without her parent’s permission, authorities say.

The teenager stands 5'5" tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Authorities say she possibly is in Shreveport's Sunset Acres neighborhood.

They have no description of the clothing either girl was wearing.

And authorities urge anyone with any information about Claiborne or White to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or (318) 673-7020.

