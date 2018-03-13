Police identify suspect in 2015 hit-and-run that killed elderly, mentally challenged man

Police are looking for the person responsible for a fatal hit-in-run in Shreveport. (Source: Jacob Bradford/KSLA News 12)

Police are looking for the person responsible for a fatal hit-in-run in Shreveport. (Source: Jacob Bradford/KSLA News 12)

Police are looking for the person responsible for a fatal hit-in-run in Shreveport. (Source: Jacob Bradford/KSLA News 12)

Police are looking for the person responsible for a fatal hit-in-run in Shreveport. (Source: Jacob Bradford/KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are still searching for the vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run.

Shreveport police are still searching for the vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run.

WANTED: Emily R. Fields, 28, of the 2100 block of Nina Street in Bossier City, one count each of felony hit and run and obstruction of justice (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

More than two years since an elderly, mentally challenged man was killed, Shreveport police say they now have a warrant to arrest the woman they suspect ran him down then left him for dead.

Nathaniel Nicholson, 62, was struck and left along the roadway just after 9 p.m. Oct. 4, 2015, in the 7600 block of Fairfield Avenue. He died after being taken to University Health in Shreveport.

"Since the investigation began, investigators have worked tirelessly in efforts to identify the person believed responsible for such a despicable crime," police Cpl. Marcus Hines says in a statement.

Since the hit-and-run accident, investigators have determined that Nicholson was struck by a Honda Accord.

They then identified 28-year-old Emily R. Fields, of the 2100 block of Nina Street in Bossier City, as their suspect.

"It is believed Fields, after running down Nicholson, had her car repaired and painted in order to avoid having any evidence gathered related to the crime," the police statement says.

Fields, who now has been on the run for more than two years, is wanted on charges of felony hit and run and obstruction of justice.

Now Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to her arrest.

Detectives suspect Fields possibly is living in the Dallas area after having fled Northwest Louisiana.

The last vehicle she was known to be driving is a dark-colored 2003 Honda Accord with Louisiana license plate YAH046.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Fields to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the organization's website, lockemup.org.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.