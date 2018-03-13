NSU Theatre and Dance to perform "A Streetcar Named Desire"

Tennessee William's classic tale of love, loss and betrayal will be hitting the stage of Northwestern State University starting tomorrow.

Performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. from March 14 to March 17 and March 21 through March 24, with a 2 p.m. matinee on March 18 in Theatre West.

Tickets are $15, $12 for children and seniors and Northwestern State, BPCC @ NSU and Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts students are admitted free with a current student I.D.

Seats are limited. For ticket information or to make reservations, call (318) 357-4218 or (318) 357-4483.

When visiting her sister Stella in New Orleans, fragile Blanche Dubois works to start her life anew. However, fate isn't in her favor with one of the most memorable twists in the history of the stage.

The play won the Pulitzer for Drama in 1948.

Dr. Vicki Parrish is the director.

The cast is Tova Volcheck of Bossier City as Blanche Dubois, Austin Pecot of Luling as Stanley, Sidney Gilder of Crowley as Stella, Connor Loar of Abita Springs as Mitch, Rachel Rudd of Pineville as Eunice, Chase Crane of Livingston as Steve, Emmanuel Dunn of Baton Rouge as Patrick, Thomas Haderiga of Littleton, Colorado, as a young man, Kella Rowan of Baton Rouge as the nurse, Nic Hebert of Larose as the doctor, Laura Guzman of Cartagena, Colombia, as Louisa and Shari Wilson of Many as Estelle.

For the crew: Selene Allain Kovacs of Jeanerette is the stage manager with Olivia Mosley of Alexandria and Wilson as assistant stage managers. Ellie Mandel of New Orleans is the scenic designer, Julia LeGrande of Farmerville is the costumer with Madeline Mullins of Baton Rouge handling props and Desmond Moss of Covington is the sound designer.

