Cinderella Project helps dreams come true for teens in NWLA

The Cinderella Project of Shreveport has thousands of dresses ready to giveaway for free to NWLA teens this prom season/Source: KSLA News 12

Prom season may still be a few weeks away, but the Cinderella Project of Shreveport is helping dreams come true before the big night — after all, no ball is ever complete without the perfect dress.

Six years ago, Concetta King and her friend brought The Cinderella Project to Shreveport. They collect gowns year round, have them dry cleaned and then give them away for free.

"I always wanted to find a way to give back to the community, and growing up we always attended Mardi Gras balls, Cotillion and different things, so for me it was an easy way just to call up a few my friends and say hey you've got all those old dresses sitting in your closet I love to have them." King, who is the project's co-director said.

Dresses come in all sizes, lengths and styles.

"All that we require the students to have some sort of information proving that they do attend a high school. So a report card or school ID, a letter from a teacher, counselor or principal of some sort," King said.

From there, each girl gets assigned a personal shopper.

"They'll pick out a couple and they each have thirty-minute appointments to do this, and then they get taken back to a dressing room where they can try them on and choose their dress."

They even have a seamstress on hand to provide minor alterations, ensuring the teens can attend their prom with style and confidence.

"It's more than just receiving a dress," King said. "The day for them is just a special day where they're giving that attention and they can celebrate their accomplishments so far as becoming juniors and seniors and just have that Cinderella moment."

The annual dress giveaway will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.on Saturday, March 17 at Ayers Career College, 8820 Jewella Ave.

For more information call (318) 759-7553.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.