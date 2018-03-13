ETX man charged after admitting he helped hide murder weapon

Two men's bodies were found during a welfare call in Delatorre's home on Friday afternoon. (Source: Marshall Police Department)

An 18-year-old is behind bars on Tuesday after being charged for his alleged involvement in a double murder.

Thomas Andrew Craig of Hallsville is charged with tampering with evidence and is booked in Harrison County Jail, according to Marshall Police Department.

He was taken into custody on March 7 for allegedly hiding the firearm used in the murders of 31-year-old Leon Bowman and 30-year-old Justin Williams.

On Friday, March 2, police found the bodies of Bowman and Williams inside a duplex on Fannin Street, the residence of Jesus Molina Delatorre.

Police say that after Delatorre left the duplex, he went to Craig's home and asked him to dispose of the weapon.

Craig later revealed to authorities where he had hidden the weapon, according to Marshall police

Delatorre is charged with Capital Murder and is still being sought by ArkLaTex and federal authorities.

Craig's bond is set at $50,000.

Anyone with information on Delatorre's location is urged to call the Marshall Police Department at (903) 935-4575.

Those wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at (903) 935-9969.

