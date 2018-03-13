Sex offender who failed to register arrested

A man who was wanted by the Bossier Sheriff’s Office for failing to renew his sex registration and not informing law enforcement of his change of address has been arrested.

Members from the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Task Force and Bossier Parish deputies arrested Morris Garnal Hampton on March 9 after they found him not far from his residence on Hogan Road in Elm Grove, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Deputies say Hampton was convicted in 2011 for indecent behavior of a juvenile and is required to renew his sex registration each year for 15 years as a Tier 1 sex offender, but as of last November, he failed to register for the third time.

Hampton was taken to Bossier Maximum Security Facility and charged with failure to notify law enforcement of change of address and failure to complete sex offender notification.

His bond is set at $100,000.

