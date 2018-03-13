Barksdale conducting controlled burn - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Barksdale conducting controlled burn

BARKSDALE AFB, LA (KSLA) -

If you see smoke coming from Barksdale — there's nothing to worry about.

Starting at 11 a.m. the Second Engineer Squadron will be conducting controlled burns on the east side of Barksdale Air Force Base.

The burns are conducted to reduce the risk of a wildfire by removing the fuel, or underbrush, which could cause a potential wildfire to quickly spread.

