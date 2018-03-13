Wreck blocks two lanes of traffic on I-20 west in Bossier City

The driver of a charter bus carrying high school band students that drove off the highway into a ravine is dead and three others in critical condition.More >>
The driver of a charter bus carrying high school band students that drove off the highway into a ravine is dead and three others in critical condition.More >>
Child Protective Services removed the baby and the mother’s other three young children from the home.More >>
Child Protective Services removed the baby and the mother’s other three young children from the home.More >>
Tillerson said he spoke to Trump around noon hours after the president announced his firing on Twitter.More >>
Tillerson said he spoke to Trump around noon hours after the president announced his firing on Twitter.More >>
A charter passenger bus carrying Texas high school band members home from a Disney World trip crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 near the Alabama/Florida line. The bus driver was killed.More >>
A charter passenger bus carrying Texas high school band members home from a Disney World trip crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 near the Alabama/Florida line. The bus driver was killed.More >>
The video shows Navy pilots expressing amazement at a circular aircraft moving at high speed low above the water in 2015.More >>
The video shows Navy pilots expressing amazement at a circular aircraft moving at high speed low above the water in 2015.More >>
The teacher has not been cited or charged, nor he has been put on leave, as the investigation is pending.More >>
The teacher has not been cited or charged, nor he has been put on leave, as the investigation is pending.More >>
A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.More >>
A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.More >>
Florida prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty against school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz in the fatal shooting of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.More >>
Florida prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty against school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz in the fatal shooting of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office says a family killed in a quadruple homicide near Mount Pleasant died from blunt trauma.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office says a family killed in a quadruple homicide near Mount Pleasant died from blunt trauma.More >>