Wreck blocks two lanes of traffic on I-20 west in Bossier City

Posted by KSLA Staff
(Source: Shayne Wright/KSLA News 12) (Source: Shayne Wright/KSLA News 12)
BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

Drivers should look for alternate routes after an accident has blocked two lanes of traffic on Interstate 20 west. 

The left and center lanes are blocked at Hamilton Road due to an accident. 

Three people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Congestion has reached Old Minden Road.

