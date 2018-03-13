Water shut off for Maud residents on Friday, repairs made to water tower

The City of Maud Texas will have its water shut off on Friday to make repairs to its water tower.

The supply will be turned off at 8 a.m. and will be turned back on at 5 p.m., according to Sophia Brown, City Clerk for the City of Maud.

After water service is restored, the city will be under a boil notice until further notice.

