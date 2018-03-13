Woman uses baseball bat to fight off ex-boyfriend

A Shreveport woman used a baseball bat to defend herself after being attacked by her ex-boyfriend early Tuesday morning.

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. in the 4200 block of Cadbury Court.

The victim told police her ex-boyfriend kicked in her door and started assaulting her.

That's when she reportedly armed herself with a baseball bat and fought him off.

The man, described as 6 foot tall and about 210 pounds, then took off, according to police.

He has not been caught at this time.

Police say the woman had non-life-threatening injuries but did not need to be taken to the hospital.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

