Caddo Coroner releases name of woman killed in Duck Pond crash

The Caddo Coroner's office has released the name of a woman killed when her car slammed into a Shreveport Bayou.

Megan Victoria Brown, 40, was identified by family members at University Health.

Brown's car plunged into the East Kings Highway Park, known as the Duck Pond, a part of Shreveport's Anderson Bayou just before 7 p.m. on Monday.

Three children - two 9-year-olds and a 7-year-old - were in the car when it became submerged. The children were not injured.

Three other vehicles were involved in the crash. Two remained on land.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.