Woman robbed at gunpoint during home invasion

A man is on the run after police say he broke into a home and robbed the owner at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 2300 block of Highland Avenue in Shreveport.

Police say he forced his way in with a gun and demanded money from the woman living there.

The man reportedly got away with an unknown amount of cash. He is described as being 5'7" wearing all black.

Police say the victim suffered from minor injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.