2 women sent to hospital after attack

Two women were rushed to the hospital early Tuesday morning after being attacked by two men.

The attack happened just after 4 a.m. at the Blue Ridge Community in the 6900 block of Buncombe Road.

One of the victims told police she and her roommate let an associate come over to their trailer home.

When he got there he reportedly brought another man inside with him.

While there, the victims told police they got into a disagreement over money.

Police say the disagreement escalated and the two men attacked and stabbed the two women.

Both women were taken to University Health hospital. One of them with what police originally described as life-threatening injuries.

Later police reports indicated that both women would be OK.

No arrests have been made.

The incident is under investigation.

