30-mile chase from Center, TX, lands woman in DeSoto jail

BOOKED: Iesha Hubbard, 22, one count each of aggravated flight from an officer and simple criminal damage to property (Source: DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office)

A high-speed chase across a state line ended with the arrest of a Logansport woman.

And she may face more charges.

Authorities say Center, Texas, police began the pursuit Monday afternoon in connection with some type of theft.

The chase ended about 30 miles west in Louisiana.

The pursuit ended along U.S. Highway 84 at Louisiana Highway 481 about a half dozen miles west of Mansfield.

Law officers had to disable the fleeing vehicle with spike strips.

Now 22-year-old Iesha Hubbard is being held in DeSoto Parish Detention Center on one count each of aggravated flight from an officer and simple criminal damage to property, booking records show.

Authorities say she also likely will face charges in Center.

